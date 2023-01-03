Ein Angebot der NOZ
Ein Artikel der Redaktion

Schauspiel von Pulitzerpreisträger Kleines Haus in Delmenhorst zeigt „The Who and the What“

Von Marco Julius | 03.01.2023, 17:35 Uhr

Für das Schauspiel „The Who and the What“ im Kleinen Haus in Delmenhorst gibt es noch Karten. Darum geht es in dem Stück.

Sie möchten weiterlesen?
Wählen Sie eine Option:
Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?
Probemonat für 0 €
  • Alle Artikel & Inhalte auf dko.de
  • News-App für unterwegs
  • Alle Artikel als Audiobeitrag
Probemonat für 0 €
Monatlich kündbar
Anschließend 2,49 €/Woche