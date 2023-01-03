„The Who and the What“ ist im Kleinen Haus auf großer Bühne zu sehen. Foto: Loredana La Rocca up-down up-down Schauspiel von Pulitzerpreisträger Kleines Haus in Delmenhorst zeigt „The Who and the What“ Von Marco Julius | 03.01.2023, 17:35 Uhr

Für das Schauspiel „The Who and the What“ im Kleinen Haus in Delmenhorst gibt es noch Karten. Darum geht es in dem Stück.